Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. sanctions against the Russian Federation will remain in force until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, Report informs quoting the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as saying.

"The U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia will remain until Russia halts the actions that have caused them," said Tillerson at a briefing on the results of the negotiations with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Sunday.