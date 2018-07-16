Tigers, lion escape from private zoo in Czech Republic

Baku. 16 July. REPORT/ Two tigers and a lion escaped from their enclosure in a private zoo Biopark Štít in the eastern Bohemian municipality of Klamoš, Czech Republic on Monday morning. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

A police spokesperson said a special task force, including a helicopter unit, was working to secure the area until the animals could be sedated. Biopark Štít is a private facility that breeds breeding animals threatened with extinction.