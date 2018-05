Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 people lost their lives and 28 were left injured in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh after a massive thunderstorm wreaked havoc in various parts of the states.

Report informs citing the India Today.

According to the information, 12 people have reportedly died in Jharkhand, the death toll reached 12 in Bihar and nine in Uttar Pradesh.