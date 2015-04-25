 Top
    Three suicide car bombs attacked security forces at Iraqi-Jordan border

    Information about dead and injured have not yet received

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three suicide car bombs attacked security forces at a border crossing with neighboring Jordan, causing casualties.

    Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, channel Al Arabiya.informs by satellite. 

    There is no information how many people were killed or wounded at the Trebill border crossing on Saturday.

    Trebill is the only border crossing between the two neighboring countries and is in a remote desert area and leads to Iraqi Anbar province.

