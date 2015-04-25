Three suicide car bombs attacked security forces at Iraqi-Jordan border

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three suicide car bombs attacked security forces at a border crossing with neighboring Jordan, causing casualties.

Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, Al Arabiya.

There is no information how many people were killed or wounded at the Trebill border crossing on Saturday.

Trebill is the only border crossing between the two neighboring countries and is in a remote desert area and leads to Iraqi Anbar province.