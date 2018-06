Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Three skiers died after an avalanche came down in the Alps in the territory of the Department of Savoy in eastern France.

Report informs referring to TASS.

The incident occurred at 08:00 local time near the border with Italy.

Bodies of two skiers and a guide were discovered during the search and rescue operation.

They were climbing when a mass of snow descended from the slopes of the mountains.