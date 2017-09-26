Three persons killed during attack on Israeli patrol

© Фото: Й.Зиндель

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ An assault with a deadly weapon take place in the Har Adar community of Israel.

Report informs referring to Israeli media.

According to preliminary information four Israelis were wounded during attack. Three people who were very severely wounded later died. One more wounded Israeli is in an extremely critical condition. He was delivered to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

Radio Galei Tzahal reported Israelis were attacked during patrolling in the vicinity of Har Adar community, north-west of Jerusalem. According to press-service of law-enforcements, terrorist approached to rear gates of community along with Palestinian Arabs working in the neighborhood. He raised the patrol’s suspicion and opened fired in the direction of Israelis.

Security forces shot the terrorists and neutralized him. Later the attacker died of his wounds.