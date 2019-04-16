Notre Dame fire: three people injured

Three people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of fire in city’s iconic Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Western European bureau of Report informs citing the Paris Fire Department.

Two of the injured were reported as police officers and one was a firefighter.

By the information, the three sustained minor injuries while extinguishing fire.

The fire erupted in the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral yesterday. The top part of the spire and the clock of the cathedral collapsed. The French Interior Ministry announced that it will be difficult to restore the church after the fire. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron vowed to restore the cathedral to its condition before the fire.