Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least three wounded people were taken to hospitals as a result of shooting at a school in the US state of Maryland.

Local media reported "a lot of victims".

The office of St. Mary's district sheriff confirmed on Twitter the "incident" at the Great Mills School and asked the parents not to bring the children to the classes.

Other details are not reported.