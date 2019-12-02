 Top

Three flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash in France

Three rescuers died in a helicopter crash during an overnight mission near the southern French city of Marseille, the French Interior Ministry said Monday.

Report informs citing foreign media that the crew had been on a reconnaissance and rescue flight in the Var region when their EC145 helicopter lost radio contact.

The helicopter and its three occupants were found at 1:30 a.m. local time (0030 UTC) near the town of Rove, the ministry said.

"An investigation will determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy," it added.

The country's Civil Defense said a pilot, an engineer and a firefighter were on board.

France has today annuled a red weather warning announced over strong flooding in the south east of the country. 

