© Foto: Jeffrey Beall

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ One soldier was killed, at least 35 wounded after three blasts in southern Yala province, Thailand.

One soldier was killed and 18 military and a civilian wounded as a result of the explosion in Kabang district, Yala.

The second explosion occurred in the immediate area. Two servicemen were injured as a result, nearby car damaged.