Thousands stage anti-racism march in Germany - PHOTOS

Thousands of people march against racism in 50 German cities, condemning the terrorist attack in Hanau. President of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier also joined the march, Report’s European bureau informs.

The protesters chanted slogans like “You are not alone,” “End racism,” “Germany is better united,” “Damn terrorism.”

The German president, who voiced the slogan “All against racism,” urged the people gathering at the Marktplatz in Hanau, to protest against racism: “The most powerful means against hatred is to stay united. Terrorism mainly aims to frighten the public. We are not afraid and will not allow fear. We will unite against hatred and violence. Discrimination is doomed to failure against respect and solidarity.”

The president expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack and wished recovery to the injured. Mourners place candles and flowers at the Unity Memorial to pay tribute to the victims.

On February 20, a suspected far-Right gunman opened fire at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, killing ten people. He has been identified in German media as bank official Tobias Rathjen, 43. The culprit was later found dead in his apartment. The victims mostly came from Turkish and Kurdish families.