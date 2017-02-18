 Top
    Thousands protest extra-judicial killings in Philippines

    The march named Walk for Life and endorsed by the Catholic Bishops Conference

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands people marched in the Philippines capital Manila in the biggest gathering denouncing extra-judicial killings and a government plan to reimpose the death penalty for criminals, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    Named "Walk for Life" and endorsed by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, the gathering came just days after the church launched its strongest attack against President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

    Organisers claimed as many as 50,000 people took part in the march toward Manila's Rizal Park, while about 10,000 based on police estimates stayed to hear speeches.

