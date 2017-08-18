Third suspect of Spanish terror attack detained

© Reuters

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish police detained the third suspect of Barcelona attack in Ripoll, Report informs citing the Reuters.

Witnesses to the van attack said on August 17 evening the white vehicle had zigzagged at high speed down Las Ramblas, ramming pedestrians and cyclists, 13 killed, over 100 injured in the attack.

Police had said they had arrested two men prior to Friday’s arrest, though neither was the van driver. They added that the situation in Cambrils was under control.

Four suspects in the preparation of a new terror attack neutralized, another suspect died from injuries.