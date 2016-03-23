 Top
    Third suspect of Brussels airport attacks Najim Laachraoui detained

    He was arrested in Anderlecht metropolitan district

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Third suspect of Brussels airport attacks Najim Laachraoui has been detained.

    Report informs, Brussels newspaper DH reports. He was arrested in Anderlecht metropolitan district.

    Earlier, identity of two others blowing themselves up in the airport has been published. They revealed as brothers Ibrahim and Khalid Bakrawi. N.Laachraoui could not set off an explosive.

    Notably, as a result of explosion in the airport, 15 persons died. Other 16 died during attacks in Brussels metro station. 

