More than 20 thousand people ready to get infected aiming search for vaccine

More than 20 thousand people have agreed to participate in the search for a vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 in cooperation with British scientists hVIVO, "Report" informs citing КоммерсантЪ.

They will have to catch infection with viruses of the same kind, for which they will receive 3.5 thousand pounds (4.5 thousand dollars).

The program participants will not get direct coronavirus infection due to the lack of a cure. Scientists are going to use other viruses. Thousands of people will be in the area where the infection will spread. The test can be considered successful if the person is not ill.

More than 277.5 thousand cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the world; almost 11.5 thousand people have died.