Theresa May: There's no second referendum for Brexit

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May has set her face firmly against a second referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union, telling Cabinet colleagues that "Brexit means Brexit" and there will be no attempt to stay in the EU "by the back door".

She was speaking at her country retreat Chequers as Cabinet met for the first time after the summer break, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Speaking at the start of the all-day meeting, she said: "We'll be looking at the next steps that we need to take, and we'll also be looking at the opportunities that are now open to us as we forge a new role for the UK in the world. We must continue to be very clear that 'Brexit means Brexit. That means there's no second referendum; no attempts to sort of stay in the EU by the back door."

She added that Britain should not "waste time trying to negotiate elaborately" a special trade deal with the EU.