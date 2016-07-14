Theresa May sacks UK Justice Minister Michael Gove

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ UK Justice Minister Michael Gove will not retain his post in the new cabinet, with the formation which deals a new prime minister Theresa May.

Report informs referring to the BBC, M.Gove also not offered any post in the new government.

Gove has actively supported the Brexit campaign on withdrawal of the UK from the EU and candidacy of the former mayor of London, Boris Johnson, who was considered a favorite of the struggle for the post of a prime minister.

He is replaced at the Ministry of Justice by Liz Truss, who was the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.

On July 13, immediately after taking office, Prime Minister, Theresa May has appointed Boris Johnson as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and made decisions on several key ministers of his cabinet.

Education Secretary Nicky Morgan has also gone, as has Culture Secretary John Whittingdale.

Justine Greening has moved from international development to education, with a women and equalities brief too.