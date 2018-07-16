Theresa May office: There will be no second referendum on Brexit

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no second referendum on Brexit.

Report informs citing the Reuters, a spokesman for Britain’s Theresa May said on Monday (July 16), repeating the prime minister’s belief that her plan for leaving the European Union was the only way to get a deal that meets the government’s aims.

“The British public have voted to leave the European Union. There is not going to be a second referendum ... under any circumstances,” the spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, T. May said that the withdrawal of the UK from the EU will give the government the opportunity to adopt its own laws.The withdrawal of the country from the European Union will put an end to the extensive membership fees that Britain pays the EU.