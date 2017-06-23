Theresa May offers EU citizens living in Britain full residency

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Theresa May has made a generous offer to the EU to allow all 3 million of its citizens currently living in the UK to have full residency status.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, going above and beyond on citizen rights in a bid to show the EU that Britain wants a close and friendly relationship after Brexit, the Prime Minister has said all EU citizens who are legally here can stay and have full access to the NHS, education, benefits and pensions.

Mrs. May made her offer after a formal dinner at the European Council summit in Brussels.

She said: “This position represents a fair and serious offer – and one aimed at giving as much certainty as possible to citizens who have settled in the UK, building careers and lives, and contributing so much to our society.”