Theresa May: Iranian theme is key for G20 summit

Theresa May intends to talk with the partners about the importance of compliance with the agreements within the Iranian nuclear deal and the need for de-escalation of the situation in the region at the summit of "twenty" in Japan, which will be her last major international event as Prime Minister of Great Britain, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"It is important that Iran comply with its obligations under the agreement (Joint comprehensive action plan - ed.). “I think what we need to see in relation to Iran at the moment is a de-escalation of the tensions that we’ve seen in that region. We continue to believe in the importance of that agreement, of maintaining that nuclear deal. That’s why we will continue to work with France and Germany particularly to ensure that the JCPOA can stay in place. " May told reporters on the eve of the summit.

She stressed that the differences between the US and Britain on the Iranian nuclear deal remain.

"The US withdrew from the Treaty, and we continue to believe in its importance and the importance of its preservation," the British Prime Minister added.

May believes that other important topics of the summit will be environmental problems and the issue of spreading terrorist propaganda on the Internet.