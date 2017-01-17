Theresa May: British parliament to put final Brexit deal to vote

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ "UK is leaving the EU, not Europe".

Report informs, British PM Theresa May said in her speech on withdrawal from the European Union.

She said that she will try to reach fair deal for UK. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out: "We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do”.

Speaking about negotiation process to exit the EU, T.May stressed 4 points. She noted fair and open talks, building a fairer Britain, controlling immigration, etc.

At the end, T.May said that British Parliament will put final Brexit deal to vote.