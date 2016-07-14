Theresa May becomes Britain's prime minister

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May started her new job Wednesday, after she curtsied before Queen Elizabeth II , and outgoing David Cameron bid goodbye to Parliament.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, May, the second female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher , who ran the government between 1979 and 1990, quickly appointed key members of her cabinet, including former London mayor Boris Johnson to the top post of foreign secretary.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing St., the official residence, May paid homage to Cameron, saying she was following in the footsteps of "a great modern prime minister."

"David Cameron has led a one-nation government and it is in that spirit that I also plan to lead," May said. She said their Conservative Party believes in the "precious, precious bond" between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She also called for unity, especially after Britain voted to leave the 28-nation European Union in the contentious June 23 referendum.

"It means we believe in a union not just between the nations of the United Kingdom but between all of our citizens - every one of us - whoever we are and wherever we’re from," May said. "As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few but for every one of us."