Number of martyred servicemen in Kayseri terrorist attacks reaches 14 - VIDEO - UPDATED-4

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Number of martyred servicemen in terrorist attacks in Turkish city Kaysery reached 14.

Report informs, refering to Hurriyet, internal minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters.

According to him, 56 people were injured as a result of bomb attack on passenger bus carrying military servicemen in front of Kayseri University campus. 12 injured servicemen have been placed in emergency service. Conditions of 4 injured are critical.

***15:17

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Injured toll in terror attach to passenger bus carrying military servicemen near Kayseri University’s campus has been increased to 55, Report informs, referring to Milliyet.

Country’s internal minister Suleyman Soylu told that, 6 of 12 persons placed in emergency rooms are in critical condition. Moreover, identity of 8 martyrs has been determined.

The minister told that they are trying to identify terrorists, who launched the attack: “The terror will be brought to end in Turkey. We are determined in this issue. We will be tolerant to prevent the terror. My condolences to our nation”.

***12:37

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Army General Staff announced death and injured toll in terrorist attack in Kayseri.

Report informs, referring to Hurriyet, 13 military servicemen were martyred, 48 wounded as a result of explosion of passenger bus carrying military staff in front of Kayseri Erciyes University campus.

***11:42

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people wounded in bus blast in Turkish city Kayseri, Report informs, referring to Reuters.

***10:45

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bomb exploded near one of university campuses in Turkey.

Report informs, referring to Turkish mass media, the incident took place in front of Kayseri Erciyes University.

According to information, the explosion happened as bomb-laden car approached passenger bus carrying military officers.

Ambulances and firefighters deployed in the territory.