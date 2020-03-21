Kyrgyzstan cancels air links with all countries except Russia

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyrgyzstan has canceled passenger flights to all countries except Russia.

According to the Report, RIA "Novosti" was informed about this by the national headquarters to fight against COVID-19.

"A temporary restriction on regular international flights to/from Kyrgyzstan has been officially introduced, this measure aims to ensure the protection of public health and prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the country," said the representative of the headquarters.

According to him, the exceptions to the restriction are cargo transportation by air and charter flights for removal of Kyrgyz citizens by the decision of the republican headquarters. There are also flights such as Moscow-Bishkek-Moscow, Osh-Moscow-Osh, and Novosibirsk-Bishkek-Novosibirsk. They will all be operated once a week.

So far, Kyrgyzstan authorities have officially confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus infection. All the infected have returned to the country after pilgrimages to Muslim shrines in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of infected people all around the world exceeds 234 thousand; almost 10 thousand died.