The USA announces starting the operation to liberate Mosul

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States announced the beginning of operations for the liberation of Mosul — the center of concentration of militants «Islamic state» in Iraq. In the first stage, the main goal will be overlap in the communications of terrorists between Mosul and Raccay — Syrian «capital» of ISIS.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the start of the operation, said the representative of the President of the USA for an international coalition to combat «Islamic state» Brett Makers. In Baghdad, U.S. official expects that the operation will be difficult, but the plan of action is well established.

The second largest city in Iraq Mosul in the Northern Nineveh province remains the main center of concentration of militants IS in Iraq. The city is controlled by terrorists in the summer of 2014. The country’s defense Minister Khalid al-Obeidi in January, promised that the battle for the city will take place in 2016 and will be crucial in the fight against terrorists.

The Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi said that the actions will involve all branches of the armed forces, they will support the people’s militia and coalition aircraft led by the United States.

At the end of 2015, Iraqi security forces freed from the forces of the IG the city of Ramadi — the administrative center of Anbar province, located 100 km from Baghdad.

Terrorist group «Islamic state» is currently one of the major threats to global security. For three years the terrorists managed to capture significant territory in Iraq and Syria. In addition, they are trying to extend its influence in North Africa, particularly in Libya. According to various estimates, the group is from 30 to 200 thousand fighters.