The US state of Nebraska abolishes death penalty

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US state of Nebraska has abolished the death penalty after a veto-override was passed through the its legislature.

The measure was backed by a coalition of conservatives who oppose execution as a form of punishment.

Nebraska joins 18 other states and the federal district of Washington, DC, in banning capital punishment, and is the first traditionally conservative state in four decades to do so.

The state has not executed an inmate since a 1997 electrocution.

The unicameral legislature passed the measure 30 to 19 - the exact number of votes needed to override Governor Pete Ricketts earlier veto.

Some of the lawmakers said that they support the death penalty in principle, but said that legal obstacles meant the state would be unable to carry out executions in the future.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokeswoman said her agency was investigating death threats made against a state senator who supported the measure.

Ten men are on currently Nebraska's death row.