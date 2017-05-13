US President is considering dismissal of White House press secretary

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump is thinking of resignation of his press secretary Sean Spicer.

Report informs, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing its own sources in the administration.

President Donald Trump is considering broad changes to his communications team and strategy, which he blames for failing to contain the controversy surrounding his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, according to multiple administration officials.

Earlier in his interview to Fox News Trump didn’t clarified whether Sean Spicer will continue to work as press secretary or not.

Earlier it was said that Spicer was absent at the office for several days.