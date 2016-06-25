The US intends to complete talks on a free trade area with EU by the end of 2016

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United States remain committed to completion of negotiations with the EU on the formation of the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) to the end of the year, regardless of outcome of the referendum in the UK.

Report informs citing TASS, it was confirmed on Friday in an interview with reporters by deputy press secretary of the White House Eric Schultz traveling with US President Barack Obama on a trip to the states of California and Washington.

According to Schultz, US officials "are estimating consequences" of voting in the UK ‘for TTIP’. "However, we intend to cooperate on this issue with our colleagues in Brussels and London," - said the representative of the US administration.