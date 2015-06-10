The US and G7 ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United States and our G7 allies stand ready to impose significant additional sanctions on Russia if needed" U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lewstated, Report informs citing Russian media.

"The United States and our G7 allies stand ready to impose significant additional sanctions on Russia if needed to respond to its aggressive acts in eastern Ukraine", said Mr. Lew during his meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko.

The US official in Kiev welcomed efforts by Kiev to reach a debt restructuring agreement.

"He (Lew) noted that the IMF program required shared sacrifices from all stakeholders to secure the economic recovery that is in the interest of all parties", the official said.