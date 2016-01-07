The UN vows action on North Korean H-bomb test

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council says it will begin work immediately on new measures against North Korea, after Pyongyang said it had tested a hydrogen bomb, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

The council condemned the test, saying "a clear threat to international peace and security continues to exist".

This is the North's fourth nuclear test since 2006, but if confirmed would be the first of an H-bomb.

However, the US has joined nuclear experts in questioning whether the blast was large enough for such a test.

Work is beginning immediately on a new UN Security Council resolution in the wake of North Korean claims that it has carried out a Hydrogen bomb test.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, known as DPRK, claimed to have carried out the underground nuclear test on Tuesday.

So far this has not been verified by the UN.

Security Council members said in a statement that the "gravity" of DPRK's apparent violation of previous resolutions aimed at curbing its nuclear program, demanded an immediate response.

"If no further significant measures are taken by the Security Council, the authority and credibility of the Security Council will be put into question. Our aim is to have swiftly a new resolution which has robust contents." Motohide Yoshikawa is Japan's UN Ambassador, which has a seat on the Council.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called the underground nuclear test "deeply troubling" and "profoundly destabilizing for regional security."

He stressed that it was in violation of numerous Security Council resolutions barring Pyongyang from engaging in nuclear activities.

Three previous tests in 2006, 2009 and 2013 triggered waves of UN sanctions.

Currently there are a total of 20 entities and 12 individuals on the UN sanctions blacklist.