​The UN: The most dangerous scenario of further spread of Ebola avoided

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The proposed strategy against Ebola is implemented succesfully. Report informs, this was stated by Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Ebola at a press conference in Sierra Leone.

He informed that the most dangerous scenario of further development of the Ebola seem to have been avoided. However, he urged not to slacken efforts, stressing that the feature of success would be zero new infections.

David Nabarro said that the results of confrontation Ebola is observable now, but still the speed of spread of the disease is not stabilized.

According to revised data from WHO, 16,200 people have got infected of Ebola. Nearly 7,000 infected died.