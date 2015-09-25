​The UN summit on global development opens in New York

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Summit of the United Nations on global development opened yesterday in New York. Report informs citing the UN News Center, within three days the heads of more than 150 states and 30 ministers should adopt a document on Sustainable Development Goals, which will determine the direction of the global work for next 15 years.

According to the UN Secretary-General, at this meeting, the Heads of State and Government, should take decisions which will lead to the elimination of poverty and inequality, and strengthening the protection of the environment for future generations.

In the summit declaration states are to promise to achieve sustainable development in three areas: economic, social and environmental. The new agenda for development identified seventeen goals and 169 tasks of sustainable development.

The summit will last until September 27.