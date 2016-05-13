 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​The UN: In May humanitarian aid delivered only to two of 18 besieged Syrian regions

    Egeland: To date, humanitarian agencies do not have access to Aleppo, where people are in dire need of aid

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ In May, humanitarian aid has been delivered only to two of 18 besieged Syrian regions. Report informs, it was stated by Advisor to the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Jan Egeland.

    Jan Egeland said that to date humanitarian agencies do not have access to Aleppo, where people are in dire need of aid.

    According to him, the first appraisal of the UN humanitarian mission was sent to Darayya today. In the coming days, similar missions will be sent to other Syrian cities, including Duma and Harasta.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi