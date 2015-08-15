​The UK will suppress illegal migrants' attempts of penetration

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The UK will continue to suppress attempts of illegal entry into the country of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa.

Report informs, this was stated by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron on the BBC radio corporation on Saturday.

"If you take a 25-year view, Britain has always been one of the most generous countries in Europe for giving people asylum.

“But what we can’t do is allow people to break into our country. A lot of people coming to Europe are coming in search of a better life. They are economic migrants and they want to enter Britain illegally, and the British people and I want to make sure our borders are secure and you can’t break into Britain without permission”, he said.

“I was not intending to dehumanise. I don’t think it does dehumanise people. Look at what Britain’s response has been. I made sure that we sent the Royal Navy flagship to the Mediterranean which has rescued thousands of people, saved thousands of lives.”