U.S. pledge $5 million for information on IS financing

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US State Department has promised a reward of 5 million dollars for information about the trade in oil and archaeological relics, the beneficiary of which is a militant group "Islamic State", Report informs referring to BBC.

As noted in a statement on the official site of the Department, so the United States hopes to stimulate people with the necessary information, give it to the authorities, who in turn use it to prevent illegal operations.

As a valuable information, the State Department classifies information about persons or companies involved in the production, processing, trafficking and sale of oil and ancient relics, as well as ways that are used to deliver them to customers.

According to authorities, the illegal trade in oil and artifacts looted from museums bring millions of dollars to militants. These funds are used to finance terrorist activities.