    The Taliban captures the district in northern Afghanistan

    Government forces have lost control over the county early Monday

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bordering with Tajikistan, Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar province in north-eastern Afghanistan has been captured by Taliban militants.

    Report informs citing the local media, a spokesman for the provincial governor Sunatulla Temuri said that the authorities had lost control of the county under the onslaught of militants early Monday.

    Khwaja Ghar is located on the border with the province of Kunduz, at about 60 km from the Khanabad district. The administrative center of the district was captured by the Taliban on Saturday morning. However, by the next night, government forces announced that they had recaptured the city.

