Street outside Russian Embassy in Washington can be named after Boris Nemtsov

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of US Congress supported the bill to name the street outside Russian embassy in Washington after killed in 2015 opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Report informs referring to BBC, Republican Marco Rubio wants to designate the intersection on Wisconsin Avenue Boris Nemtsov Plaza and it is this address the Russian embassy will have to indicate.

To enter into force, the bill should be approved by the US Congress, and also signed by US President Donald Trump.

Opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was killed late in the evening on February 27, 2015.