Process of UK’s withdrawal from the EU will take up to six years

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Withdrawing process of the UK from the EU may take up to six years.

Report informs, it was stated by the Foreign Minister of Great Britain Philip Hammond, speaking in the House of Commons.

The minister said that ratification process of the new treaty between the UK and the 27 EU member states may take about 4 years. In addition, two years more will go for negotiating conditions for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU with Brussels.

The Foreign Minister also pointed out difficulties that the United Kingdom may face in the course of new bilateral trade negotiations, while remaining part of the EU yet.

On June 23 the majority of the British populations voted for the country's exit from the European Union on a referendum in the UK.