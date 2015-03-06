​The percentage of women MPs in the world doubled in the past 20 years

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The percentage of women MPs in the world has doubled in the past 20 years. Report informs, this was stated in the report of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The number of single or lower houses of parliament where women occupy more than 30 per cent of the seats increased from five to 42, while those with more than 40 per cent have jumped from one to 13. There are now also four chambers with more than 50 per cent women MPs and one, Rwanda, with more than 60 per cent. . By the number of female deputies, African countries catch up and even overtake Europe and America.

However, the experts of Inter-Parliamentary Union notes stated that this process slowed down sharply in 2014 and the proportion of female legislators hardly increased.