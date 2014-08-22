​The number of victims of the conflict in Syria has exceeded 191,000 people

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the conflict in Syria since its beginning and until April 2014 has became at least 191,369 people. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was said in the UN report.

Armed conflict has been continuing in Syria since March 2011. Government troops are confronted by militants belonging to different armed groups. The militants of "Islamic state" group have been the most active. In early June, they lead an assault on the northern and western regions of Iraq and announced the establishment of "Islamic Caliphate" on the territories under their control in Iraq and Syria on June 29.