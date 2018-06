Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist attacks in Baghdad have killed more than 200 people.

Report informs AFP, this was said by Iraqi officials.

A car with explosives blew up on Saturday in a busy place at night in Al-Karrada. Islamic State claimed being responsible for the attack.

A three-day mourning was declared due to the attack.

The Iraqi Embassy in Baku opened a book of condolences.