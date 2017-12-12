The New York Times: Suspect set off bomb in retaliation

© New York Times

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement officials said the attacker, identified by the police as Akayed Ullah, 27, told investigators that he set off his bomb in retaliation for United States airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria and elsewhere, Report informs citing The New York Times.

Law enforcement officials said the attacker chose the location because of its Christmas-themed posters, a motive that recalled strikes in Europe.

Investigators believe Mr. Ullah acted alone, but they only have just begun to review materials from the searches and other leads.

“I think he was prepared to die, and we see him connect the wires on the video,” said a law enforcement official.

Also, it was reported that an immigrant from Bangladesh, Mr. Ullah came to live in Brooklyn. He admitted that he had found a bomb drawing on the Internet and collected it at home.