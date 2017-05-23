The Manchester suicide bomber identified

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ “It was revealed that the terror attack in Manchester was committed by a certain Salman Abedi."

As the Report informs with reference to Haber7, this was announced by British Prime Minister Theresa May at a worldwide press conference on the terrorist attack in Manchester.

According to her, suicide bomber who committed the attack is a member of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

Notably, 22 people were killed and 59 injured as a result of the terrorist attack during the concert of American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.