    The Manchester suicide bomber identified

    He is a member of the terrorist group Islamic State

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ “It was revealed that the terror attack in Manchester was committed by a certain Salman Abedi."

    As the Report informs with reference to Haber7, this was announced by British Prime Minister Theresa May at a worldwide press conference on the terrorist attack in Manchester.

    According to her, suicide bomber who committed the attack is a member of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

    Notably, 22 people were killed and 59 injured as a result of the terrorist attack during the concert of American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

