​The man shot at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow was a native of Armenia

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The personality of a man shot at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow was revealed.

Report informs citing “Moskovski Komsomolec”, he was a native of Armenia.

According to the police information, on Monday night, General Director of "Dobri Les" Ltd Arthur Mirzoyan took a hunting rifle and opened fire on the state emblem of Turkey. However, the man was unable to escape. Policemen guarding the diplomatic mission, immediately arrested him. The detainee A. Mirzoyan didn’t explain his motives. However, according to the police, there is a reason to believe that the motive lies in the feuds between the Armenians and the Turks, that have become particularly acute in recent years after the escalation of the conflict in the border zone of Azerbaijan and Armenia.