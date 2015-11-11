 Top
    'The Independent' publishes map of most dangerous countries for tourists

    British Foreign Office doesn't recommend to visit the Azerbaijani territories because of unsettled conflict

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ British 'The Independent' published the map of the most dangerous countries for tourists. Report informs, according to the publication, British Foreign Office doesn't recommend to its citizents to travel 18 countries, as well the territories with unsettled conflicts.

    Thus, British Foreign Office believes, Afghanistan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Iraq, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, Palestinian territories, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen are in the list of countries, which British people advised to travel to.

    The Foreign Office doesn't recommend British people to travel the parts of the world like as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Egypt, Russia, Ukraine, Thailand. 

