The head of the CIA warns of possibility of new ISIS attacks in the West

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist group “Islamic state” (ISIS) will continue to attempt to organize terrorist attacks in Western countries, warned the Director of the Central intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan at a hearing of the Senate intelligence Committee.

According to the head of the CIA, they will have to rely more on guerrilla tactics to compensate for their territorial losses in Iraq and Syria. According to Brennan, the militants “were preparing and trying to direct people for further attacks on the West”, Report informs referring to the TASS.

In the text of the speech says that the ISIS intends to use both to direct attacks and organized its supporters to terrorist attacks that are directed against enemies abroad, as in Paris or Brussels. “He claims that the ISIS has a wide range of fighters in the West that have the potential to carry out such attacks in the countries where they live,” says the Agency.

Brennan appreciates the ISIS as a “formidable opponent”, while far from achieving its sacred goal of creating a Caliphate.

“Islamic State” has claimed responsibility for a massacre in Orlando: shooting in a gay club Pulse, which has become the largest terrorist attack in the U.S. since the attacks of September 11, 2001. The gunman – Omar Mateen – called 911 with claims about their commitment to ISIS. The media sources reported that the intelligence services in the early days of the investigation have not appeared data about the fact that ISIS or interacted with him.