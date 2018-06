© Michael Reynolds/EPA

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump seeks to become the first woman president of USA.

Report informs referring to the Guardian, it is said in the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff.

The author writes that Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a deal about which of them would one day run for president.