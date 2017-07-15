 Top
    First woman - laureate of "Nobel Prize” in Mathematics dies in US

    Iranian mathematician Mariam Mirzahani passed away© Nature

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian mathematician Mariam Mirzahani, who became the first woman in history to win the Fields Prize three years ago, the most prestigious award in mathematics, died in the United States, Report informs referring to the BBC.

    Since the Nobel Prize is not awarded to mathematicians, the Fields Prize is often called the "Nobel Prize for Mathematicians".

    Mariam Mirzahani was 40 years old. In 2013, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. 

