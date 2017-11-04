 Top
    Close photo mode

    The first EU plane lands in Iraq after long interruption

    Direct flights between EU and Iraq was not operating

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT. AZ/ The first plane from EU arrived in Iraq after long interruption. 

    Greece air company's aircraft landed in Baghdad International Airport.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Iraqi transport minister Kazem Finjan said.

    Nonstop flight between EU and Iraq was not operating in recent years due to security situation in the country. In 2015, EU banned Iraqi airways from flying to European countries due to failure to comply with applicable European safety standards.

    Greece and Iraq have agreed to carry out ten passenger and two cargo flights. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi